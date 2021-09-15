Erotic thrillers are for all of us who you can’t pay to ever watch Saw again. Unlike straight up horror films, a psychological thrill of erotic thrillers come from pushing the boundaries of love, desire, sex, and danger. In erotic thrillers, psychological mind games and dark obsessions are the monster — but they’re also a little corny! Click through for 10 of our favorite erotic thrillers to get you ready for spooky season.