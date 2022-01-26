Vladimir by Julia May Jonas - Avid Reader Press, February 1

In this darkly funny debut novel about impossibly charismatic academia elites, a popular English professor’s husband is under investigation at a liberal arts college for having inappropriate relationships with former students. (A tale as old as time!) Meanwhile, she becomes increasingly more infatuated with Vladimir, a hot, married young novelist who’s just arrived on campus. We’re hoping for chunky sweaters, Moleskins and pretentious reading lists!