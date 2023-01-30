February 2023’s Must-Read Book Releases
Culture

Culture

11 Must-Read February 2023 Books

Featuring Jen Beagin's Big Swiss, a collection of surreal short stories, Patricia Field's memoir, and more.

Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.

NYLON

Couplets by Maggie Millner - Macmillan, February 7

Maggie Millner’s debut genre-bending work is a romance written in verse, following a woman who leaves her stable relationship with a man to begin an intoxicating affair with a woman that opens a portal to queerness, kink, and an unprecedented level of desire (a Saturn Return book if we’re ever seen one!)

Macmillan

Macmillan
