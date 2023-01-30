February 2023’s Must-Read Book Releases

Culture
Featuring Jen Beagin's Big Swiss, a collection of surreal short stories, Patricia Field's memoir, and more.
Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.
Maggie Millner’s debut genre-bending work is a romance written in verse, following a woman who leaves her stable relationship with a man to begin an intoxicating affair with a woman that opens a portal to queerness, kink, and an unprecedented level of desire (a Saturn Return book if we’re ever seen one!)
Macmillan