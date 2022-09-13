Gen Alpha’s It Girls Are Cute & Ready To Rule

Some It Girls are born, not made. And for Generation Alpha, or those born between 2010 to now, there’s already a crop of mini It Girls leaving us flabbergasted with their style, unabashed confidence, and gorgeous names. They may be less than four feet tall, but these children of celebrities are already mini icons. (And no, not all of them are Kardashian offspring.) Read on for NYLON’s favorite Gen Alpha It Girls.