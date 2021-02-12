Life
From donations to volunteer opportunities.
Over the past year, COVID-19 has caused a surge in anti-Asian violence across the country, from elderly experiencing racially charged attacks to young people facing bullying. And with the pandemic still in effect, AAPI communities are in need of our support.
There are plenty of ways to get involved, whether that's spreading awareness via social media, donating to organizations, promoting mental health resources, or simply taking a stand against hateful behavior (without the need of policing). Ahead, find out how to show your support now.