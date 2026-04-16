It’s all but customary to send a cruise ship off on its maiden voyage with champagne toasts, ribbon cuttings, and plenty of fanfare. On April 6, Virgin Voyages took this sentiment to a whole other level on its newest ship, Brilliant Lady, offering VIP access to celebrities and friends of NYLON before it set sail from the Pacific for the very first time. Singer Dixie D’Amelio and actress Brec Bassinger partied alongside influencers, media, and the boat’s crew during this one-of-a-kind night out.

Virgin Voyages pulled out all the stops with its signature Scarlet Night party experience, showcasing the ship’s impeccable design, standout food, and delectable cocktails. The result was an effortlessly cool evening that felt exclusive, immersive, and totally unfiltered. Guests boarded the vessel at the World Cruise Center Port of Los Angeles, most decked out in head-to-toe red — the evening’s official, unofficial dress code. Even the ship was dressed for the occasion, with the words “Hello LA!” lit up on its side.

First on the agenda was a Spanish-style dinner at Rojo by Razzle Dazzle, where attendees were able to taste signature dishes from the new Michelin-starred restaurant. And in true Virgin fashion, the dining and cocktails were truly top-notch. Bold tapas and larger plates were served in a traditional communal setting alongside on-theme cocktails featuring vermouth, sherry, and cava (of which refills were plenty).

After dinner, guests drifted onto the deck, where high-energy performances and surprise activations effortlessly wove in and out of the night. That’s when everything hit its peak: attendees explored the space, dancing to live music, and then jumping into the pool for the ultimate night swimming experience. Whether guests wanted to splash, mingle, or just lose themselves in the moment, the event’s vibe perfectly summed up what Scarlet Night is all about — letting your true self be the star of the show.