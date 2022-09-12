What makes an It Girl? Well, it depends on the type. Over years, a number of It Girl archetypes have come to the forefront of pop culture. You have your It Brits (Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller); your Downtown Darlings (Chloe Sevigny, Julia Fox); your Models Off Duty (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner). Here, an easily digestible look at how fashion, beauty, and other essential pieces help each stereotype stand the test of time, in meme form — courtesy of Starter Packs of NYC.