SAM by Allegra Goodman - Penguin Random House, January 3

“There is a girl, and her name is Sam,” begins this tender coming-of-age novel that touches on the pillars of growing up — you know, like class, addiction, lust, and following one’s own dreams. It follows seven-year-old Sam through her life as a teenager where all she wants to do is go climbing and wear the right kind of jeans, begging universal questions like what happens to a girl’s sense of joy and belief in herself as she becomes a woman?