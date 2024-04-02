Lady Gaga Goes Full-On Harley Quinn In A New Joker: Folie à Deux Poster

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Joker: Folie à Deux injects the dark, supervillain story with a musical jukebox element. Lady Gaga just posted the poster on Instagram, which shows the Joker holding Harley Quinn in a dip, both of them bathed in an eerie green light. “The world is a stage,” the tagline reads, paraphrasing Shakespeare.

Ahead, find everything to know about the movie ahead of its Oct. 4 release.

The Music

In March, Variety reported the musical will contain up to 15 “very well-known songs,” along with the possibility of a couple of original songs. The report said one of the songs is rumored to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon, a ‘50s musical comedy starring Fred Astaire.

Plot Details

While specific plot details have not been announced, the movie is a drama that takes place in and around DC universe’s Arkham Asylum. In addition to Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast includes Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson.

We don’t know much else right now, but if you want to get a sneak peek of the film ahead of the trailer, director Todd Phillips shared a few sultry film stills on Valentine’s Day.

Trailers

The official Joker X account confirmed the film will release its first trailer April 9. Joker: Folie à Deux is in theaters starting October 4.