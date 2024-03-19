Culture
Julia Fox’s OMG Fashun Trailer Is Project Runway Meets Chopped
The actress who has more fun with clothes than anyone else is bringing her sartorial chops to your TV.
Julia Fox is really good at being a celebrity, which is to say she’s good at giving an audience something to talk about — whether it be candid comments, a wild memoir, or head-turning outfits, including a few out of garment and trash bags.
Now, Fox is taking her recycle-chic sartorial chops to network television, with her very own reality TV show, OMG Fashun. Hosted alongside stylist Law Roach, the show takes a gaggle of up-and-coming designers and challenges them to use unconventional materials to create red carpet-worthy looks for Fox. (Not unlike Project Runway meets Chopped.) "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure,” says Roach in the trailer, while Fox adds: "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."
Competitors will be given five items they’re required to use in their designer, such as, say, a set of keys or doll heads. The winner goes home with a $10,000 prize. “The other will go home with a quarter and this necklace,” Fox says in the trailer, teasing. “I'm gonna keep the quarter actually, I might need it for parking."
The show teases a slew of celebrity guest appearances, including The Traitors and Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, actress Tommy Dorfman, model and influencer Wisdom Kaye, and NYLON’s own editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy.
OMG Fashun premieres with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.