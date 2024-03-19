Julia Fox’s OMG Fashun Trailer Is Project Runway Meets Chopped

Julia Fox is really good at being a celebrity, which is to say she’s good at giving an audience something to talk about — whether it be candid comments, a wild memoir, or head-turning outfits, including a few out of garment and trash bags.

Now, Fox is taking her recycle-chic sartorial chops to network television, with her very own reality TV show, OMG Fashun. Hosted alongside stylist Law Roach, the show takes a gaggle of up-and-coming designers and challenges them to use unconventional materials to create red carpet-worthy looks for Fox. (Not unlike Project Runway meets Chopped.) "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure,” says Roach in the trailer, while Fox adds: "Doing this show is just what I do in my everyday life."

Competitors will be given five items they’re required to use in their designer, such as, say, a set of keys or doll heads. The winner goes home with a $10,000 prize. “The other will go home with a quarter and this necklace,” Fox says in the trailer, teasing. “I'm gonna keep the quarter actually, I might need it for parking."

The show teases a slew of celebrity guest appearances, including The Traitors and Married to Medicine's Phaedra Parks, actress Tommy Dorfman, model and influencer Wisdom Kaye, and NYLON’s own editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy.

OMG Fashun premieres with two back-to-back episodes Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m. on E!.