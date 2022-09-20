Julia Fox Calls Ye “The Most Lit Rebound Ever”

Culture
Plus, her stance on celebrities working with paparazzi: “It’s not the most flattering thing to admit. But it’s the f*cking truth — and they all do it.”
Julia Fox is excellent at being a celebrity. Maybe she’s born with it; maybe it’s her come-up as a dominatrix and East Village gallerina who exhibited paintings made from her own blood. Fox was already well known in New York, but briefly dating one of the world’s most famous men moved her from indie startlet to someone whom even my grandma was asking me about in group texts.
Now, in an interview with High Snobiety, Fox is unveiling the curtain behind those weeks she dated Ye — where she got a master class from a capital C-Celebrity in how to capture the world’s attention.