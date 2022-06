Human Blues by Elisa Albert - Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, July 5

Told over the course of nine menstrual cycles, this hilarious novel follows singer-songwriter Aviva Rosner, who desperately wants a child but is wary of reproductive technology. She writes about the struggle in her music, which suddenly makes her famous and have to reconsider everything in her life, including what she’s willing to do to conceive.