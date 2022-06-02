Kim Kardashian Would “Eat Poop” If If Made Her Look Younger

Culture
Has she tried retinol?
If there’s anything Kim K knows how to do, it’s get a headline. The media mastermind recently took it to Heidi Montag eating raw bison levels — telling The New York Times of all people that she “just might” eat poop “every single day” if it would help her look younger.
I get it. I really do. Beauty isn’t just a commodity — it’s the one the Kardashian-Jenner clan does business in the most. Kylie has her famous lip kit, Kendall cozied up with Proactiv. Now, Kim is gearing up to launch her skincare line SKKN.