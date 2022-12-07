Lana Del Rey Announces 'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD'

The thousands of Spotify users who recently learned they’re in the top one percent of Lana listeners, myself included, are in luck. Christmas is here early: Lana Del Rey has confirmed she’s coming out with a new album. Did You know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, the singer’s ninth studio album, is out on March 10, 2023.

If the albm isn’t good enough news, Lana also released the album’s title track today to hold us over until Q2. “Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” was posted to Lana’s official YouTube page today, featuring a gorgeous ballad about longing.

Songs will feature a slew of relevant, beloved people in music right now, include Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, & SYML Del Rey teased the album last week, in a club that circulated fan forums.

"I won't tell you when it's coming out,” Del Rey told HOLA TV in the clip that surfaced on December 2. “But I can tell you I'm making an announcement about it on the 7th, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I'm very excited."

Though Lana didn’t come out with an album in 2022, Lana fans were treated to two albums in a calendar year in 2021, a time I think we can all agree we needed them. Her forthcoming album will be her first full-length release since Blue Banisters in October 2021, which came only five months after Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which was released in March 2021. We supposedly got to hear Lana on her track Snow on the Beach on Taylor Swift’s Midnights, but you’d be forgiven to wonder if she was actually even on the track. She also released the gorgeous “Watercolor Eyes,” which she recorded for Euphoria’s second season.

Del Rey hadn’t dropped hints about an album except for back in October, when she revealed she lost a laptop, cameras and hard drives containing music and a manuscript for her 200-page book after her car was broken into. To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal! It’s unclear if this larceny affected the release date of the album.

Of course, some fans may have heard the new music. In the series of videos, which have now been deleted, Del Rey also pleaded with her fans to not listen to the new music.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet,” Del Rey said. “And, in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

However, now we do have permission to listen to “Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.” Listen, ideally on repeat, below: