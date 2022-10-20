Lana Del Rey Lost Music & A Book Manuscript On Stolen Hard Drives

Lana Del Rey, also known as the woman for whom my ears are most acquainted with, is a recent victim of larceny, according to an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday.

In the video, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, has been stolen. To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal!

The story sounds like the premise of a Lana Del Rey Song. “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place,” the video begins. Personal myth-making? Check. In the city of Angeles? Check! “I stepped away for a minute and the one time I let my backpack inside my car someone broke all the windows and took it,” she continues. They broke all the windows? Is that not both unnecessary and poetic?

Jokes aside, the story takes a dark turn: “Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives,” she says. (Three?)

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud because we do not have any cloud systems that we access and despite that people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos and I just want to mention that despite all of this happening I am confident in the record to come and despite so many safety factors in so many different levels I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

In the series of videos, which have now been deleted, Del Rey also pleaded with her fans to not listen to the new music.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet,” Del Rey said. “And, in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

For being the superstar she is, and the kind that people feel an innate and inappropriate closeness to due to the confessional, personal nature of her songs, Del Rey is surprisingly among the people. A friend in Los Angeles once told me she saw Del Rey eating alone at a diner. A superstar who carries her life’s work in a backpack? Stars...they really are just like us, for better or for worse.