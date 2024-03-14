Lindsay Lohan Is Coming To Terms With How Fame Negatively Impacted Her Health

Lindsay Lohan famously took herself out of the spotlight when she moved to Dubai a decade ago, but in the last few years, she’s started taking on roles again, appearing in the Mean Girls remake and the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish. Earlier this year, she also became a mom. Now, in a new interview with Bustle, Lohan shares harrowing details of the extent to which the paparazzi and her fame as a young actress negatively impacted her life.

“I was recording an album in my trailer on the set of the movie [Herbie] and promoting the album while shooting, like, TRL,” Lohan says, adding that she could often only fit in an hour or so of rest. “I remember this so specifically: I had to go to the dentist. I had no time to go to the dentist, but something happened with my tooth. The dentist had to come to see me. It was just so much all the time.”

Lohan saw her escape to Dubai — where there are strict laws around paparazzi — as the only way to attain some some semblance of a “normal” life, including finding love. “It took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the ‘yeses’ to come — the things I wanted to say 'yes' to.”

Lohan’s confessions of the perils of teenage stardom come at a time of a greater cultural reckoning around the abuse young women endured in the aughts. Her peers Britney Spears and Paris Hilton have started to reclaim their stories — something Lohan isn’t quite ready to do.

“I congratulate all the people that [have done that],” she says. “I think it’s good that they do what they want to take their power back. When I’m ready and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I’ll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn’t finished yet, so I’m not in a rush to share my side of it.”