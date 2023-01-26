Loewe’s Howl's Moving Castle Collection Is An Anime Dream

Culture
The collection marks the last collaboration between Studio Ghibli and the design house — at least, for now.
Studio Ghibli characters are so singular that they deserve to be emblazoned forever on the fabric of luxury fashion pieces. Luckily, Loewe and Studio Ghibli entered a partnership made in sartorial: first creating collections for Spirited Away and My Neighbor Tontoro. And now, the two entities are teaming up again on a new, entrancing collection.
Loewe
The inspiration for the new collection? Howl’s Moving Castle, which creative director Jonathan Anderson called "one of my favorite [Hayao] Miyazaki creations."
Loewe