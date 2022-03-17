Manifesting has become a trendy practice for dreaming big and shaping your mindset with the belief that anything is possible — well, almost — whatever you feel is attainable, as long as you have some faith and maximize your potential.

2022 has definitely led to a surge in spiritual practice, based on a desire for “magic” and change post-pandemic, as we remove negativity and channel positive energies instead. Plus, there have been some crazy and super rare phenomenons — like this nonretrograde period that’s currently happening and the appearance of angel number energy portals, as with 2222 and 22222.

Manifesting is a handy tool for releasing limiting thoughts, increasing happiness and good vibrations, and staying hopeful, and is particularly powerful when it’s a full moon or you’ve just seen angel numbers. It takes practice, though. Manifesting books can help, where you’ll get the hang of it easier. Check out these transformative guides and manifesting books and get started.