March 2022’s Must-Read Book Releases

This month, we’re into Y2K-era doom, environmental destruction novels, and queer coming-of-age stories.

How’s that 2022 reading goal going? Whether you’re burning through books or you got distracted watching Inventing Anna, here’s a fresh stack of new releases to revamp your reading routine. Read on for the best books of March 2022.

Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire - Penguin Random House, March 1

In what is maybe my favorite book title I’ve seen so far in 2022, Warsan Shire — noted collaborator on Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Black Is King — writes poetry about migration, womanhood, trauma, and resilience.

