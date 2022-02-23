Culture
This month, we’re into Y2K-era doom, environmental destruction novels, and queer coming-of-age stories.
How’s that 2022 reading goal going? Whether you’re burning through books or you got distracted watching Inventing Anna, here’s a fresh stack of new releases to revamp your reading routine. Read on for the best books of March 2022.
In what is maybe my favorite book title I’ve seen so far in 2022, Warsan Shire — noted collaborator on Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Black Is King — writes poetry about migration, womanhood, trauma, and resilience.
