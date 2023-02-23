March 2023’s Must-Read Book Releases

Culture
Featuring Madelaine Lucas’ coming of age debut Thirst for Salt, Esther Yi’s k-pop fandom novel Y/N, and more.
Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.
Mae is 17 years old in 1966 New York City living in a run-down apartment with her alcoholic mother and her mother's sometimes-boyfriend. She drops out of school only to be hired as Andy Warhol’s typist, in a coming of age romp through the countercultural movement that explores nightlife, art, and independence.
