Andrew Boryga’s debut novel satirizes and skewers the veneer of diversity initiatives. The novel follows Javier, a young man from a family of hustlers living in the Bronx, who fudges the details of his own background into admission at an elite university, a viral article at a legendary magazine, and a hotshot journalism job. Everything is going as planned until his best friend — who knows the truth about his upbringing — is released from prison.