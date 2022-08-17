Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” Trademark Is Critized By Fellow Holiday Queens

Culture
Mariah Carey's bid to trademark "Queen of Christmas" is met with pushback from her fellow queens of Christmas.
There comes a time in every great pop star’s life when they must milk their public image for all its worth. Mariah Carey is informally, culturally known as the Queen of Christmas, a title nobody has thought to challenge — until she tried to make it official.
Carey is as essential to Christmas as the Santa, with her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” forever cementing her legacy. She sought to make it official, as any smart businesswoman would, in March 2021 when she filed an application to trademark the title, along with “QOC,” “Princess of Christmas,” and “Christmas Princess.” We’re not here to gatekeep the Royal Order, but is there anyone who is both a queen and a princess?