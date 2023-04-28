13 May 2023 Books To Add To Your Reading List

Culture
Featuring Emma Cline’s grifter novel The Guest, Matthew Binder’s new age art world satire Pure Cosmos Club, and more.
Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.
Josh Safdie counts himself among fans of this graphic novel 14 years in the making, which follows a young Jewish Iraqi filmmaker in ‘70s Los Angeles as he tries to get his film Blood of the Virgin made, in a sharply draw look at twentieth‑century America, the immigrant experience, and the dawn of early Hollywood.
Pantheon