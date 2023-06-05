Mia Khalifa Is the Face of Shoreditch Ski Club's First Summer Line

Mia Khalifa can’t swim, but she’d venture to guess swimwear gives her more support than any of her previous relationships. She’s particularly a fan of the Arlo Bikini, her favorite piece in Shoreditch Ski Club’s first-ever summerwear collection.

Khalifa is the face of the East London celebrity favorite brand’s debut summerwear collection, marking the first time Shoreditch Ski Club is expanding beyond the sustainable winter coats for which they’ve become famous. The collection features eco-nylon swimwear and separates that are meant to take you from the beach to the club. Fittingly, the campaign was shot entirely on location in Malibu. The launch also includes a forthcoming, limited edition zine titled Who is Mia Khalifa?, which plays on the perceptions and preconceived notions around the actress and model, as well as around Shoreditch Ski Club’s expansion from Alpine puffers.

"All you need to brighten a foggy Malibu day is some Karol G and laughter,” Khalifa says. “This was so much fun. The summerwear is impeccably designed, I felt so confident in it, and the team that day was unforgettable, I’m grateful to have been a part of this!"

Khalifa took on the NYLON Nineteen in celebration of the new collection — where she dishes on everything from her Green Day obsession to her triple air sign-fueled bad habit.

Shoreditch Ski Club

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m an Aquarius star and rising and a Libra moon. My Venus is in Aries. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about me.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Of course I do, but I haven’t been lucky enough to meet one, just become one to people.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it’s, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I don’t drink, I smoke weed. A mocktail for decoration and so people don’t ask me why I’m not drinking, though.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Hans Zimmer, Pusha T, Green Day

5. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? Mushrooms and a croissant.

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Ghosting people. But I’m a triple air sign.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Cannabis laws in Maryland and DC. It’s such a confusing battleground, even though they’re neighbors the legislation is so different. I’m rabid for information because I want ZAHRA to be grown and sold there as a priority because it’s my home states.

8. Describe your worst date in three words. 5’8”. Rose gold. Late.

9. What was the last DM you received? My partner Sara sending me a mood board pic for our next Sheytan campaign.

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I would die to be in an Arctic Monkeys video. No, really, if they wanna sacrifice me for the views they can hit me with a car.

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I saw Green Day in 2004 and it is a core memory of mine. I had lawn seats and was screaming every word to every song. I cried so hard, like, bawling, hyperventilating, choking, that I lost my voice for a week after. Swifties have nothing on my Green Day era, I was on this fan site and message board called Green Day Authority for years. I’m actually insane…

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Thumbelina, and the Harry Potter series. I used to go to the midnight releases of the books. The Potter obsession was the reason for my UK obsession.

13. What was your teenage AIM screen name? BillieJoezgrl27. Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day has a tattoo of the number 27.

14. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? That Leah Michele can’t read. And locals only Lana del Rey.

15. What’s your go-to breakup song? “Black” by Pearl Jam or “TQG” by KarolG — depending on why we broke up.

16. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Salma Hayek at the ’98 MTV awards with the butterflies drawn on her, or Rihanna’s Swarovski dress at the CFDA gala.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? Locked Up Abroad for trying to sneak a vape pen into Morocco or something.

18. What is one question you never want to be asked again? “Describe yourself in your own words.”