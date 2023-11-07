Morgan Stewart McGraw Gets Ready for the CFDA Awards

Another CFDA Awards, another night where hotel suites across the city get converted into bona fide makeup trailers, as fashion’s top innovators get ready for one of the industry’s biggest nights of the year.

Fresh off the announcement of her own fashion line, Renggli, a line of luxury, modern basics, Morgan Stewart McGraw recently joined CFDA as a member — a major milestone for the new designer. And with the CFDA Awards arriving on the heels of the brand’s first drop last month and just ahead of the upcoming second drop on November 15, McGraw was in the mood to celebrate.

For the event, McGraw’s outfit didn’t miss. Embracing the theme of American Black Tie, McGraw opted for a Tom Ford dress, YSL heels, and a Chanel bag. Below, the rising fashion star takes NYLON behind the scenes of her getting ready routine.

Jason Jean

Describe your typical getting ready process. It usually requires a bathrobe, lots of water with lemon, and a very skilled glam team!

Jason Jean

Describe your look for the evening. What was the inspiration and what vibe are you going for? When I found out the theme was American Black Tie, sleek hair and Tom Ford came to mind, so that’s exactly what I did!

Jason Jean

Jason Jean

What music do you listen to when getting ready? What did you listen to tonight? Only hip-hop!

Jason Jean

What are your three must go-to spots whenever you are in NY, and why? Sant Ambroeus, Polo Bar, and Waverly Inn. I love them all for different reasons, but each has an excellent vibe and a dish I am obsessed with!

Jason Jean

What is your room service order at the end of the night? Fries!