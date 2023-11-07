Morgan Stewart McGraw Gets Ready for the CFDA Awards

Fashion
Behind the scenes with the reality TV star turned fashion designer.
Another CFDA Awards, another night where hotel suites across the city get converted into bona fide makeup trailers, as fashion’s top innovators get ready for one of the industry’s biggest nights of the year.
Fresh off the announcement of her own fashion line, Renggli, a line of luxury, modern basics, Morgan Stewart McGraw recently joined CFDA as a member — a major milestone for the new designer. And with the CFDA Awards arriving on the heels of the brand’s first drop last month and just ahead of the upcoming second drop on November 15, McGraw was in the mood to celebrate.
For the event, McGraw’s outfit didn’t miss. Embracing the theme of American Black Tie, McGraw opted for a Tom Ford dress, YSL heels, and a Chanel bag. Below, the rising fashion star takes NYLON behind the scenes of her getting ready routine.