Sophia June

Culture

MoviePass Is Relaunching This Fall

MoviePass returns just in time for recession malaise and award season movies. Here's how to get access.

The summer of 2017 was a time of flowing prosperity for movie-goers. Thanks to MoviePass, for just ten tiny dollars a month, you could go see a movie every single day. We didn’t ask too many questions, but proudly swiped our Visa card emblazoned with our names and the MoviePass logo.

As it turns out, unfettered access to art isn’t a totally viable business model. MoviePass left our lives as quickly as it came, and nobody was surprised. But now, in the midst of recession malaise and a slew of great films that have us actually wanting to go back to theaters, MoviePass is being resurrected.

