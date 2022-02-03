life
From a boarding school memoir to poetry from a Lemonade creative contributor to a dystopian novel where women have to marry by the age of 30 — there are many books to add to your reading list this year.
Science fiction stories by Janelle Monáe; a triptych about three Black women with Albinism living in the South; and a history of Black women in pop — our reading lists just got massive upgrades with this group of books by Black authors we’re most looking forward to this year. Get your credit card ready.
Kendra James, a founding editor of Shondaland.com, writes about her experience as a Black student at a mostly white boarding school in an examination of who holds power and how it shifts. Honestly, we’ll read anything that gets at the seedy underbelly of rich people and the environments it feels like they exclusively occupy.
