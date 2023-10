In this darkly comic satire, a woman’s novel gets a New York Times review calling it “classist,” causing her to be shunned by the literary world. She decides to get really into Ayn Rand, particularly her theory of rational selfishness, which leads her to Hollywood, where she’s determined to make a TV show about her heroine. Instead, she spends all her money and eventually travels to a mysterious commune on the island of Lesbos to kill in her ego.