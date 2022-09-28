Sophia June
August 2022’s Must-Read Book Releases
Shutterstock

Culture

October 2022's Must-Read Book Releases

October 2022’s Must-Read Book Releases

Another month, another fresh set of book releases to devour. See NYLON’s monthly reading list, ahead.

I've Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton by Lynn Melnick - University of Texas Press, October 4

The Dolly Parton cultural obsession has reached new and always-deserving heights. Now, there’s a memoir told in and around the life, legacy, and lyrics of the icon. Lynn Melnick rearranges her life in the context of the great singer; when Melnick’s life fell apart, she flees to Dollywood. She draws parallels between Parton’s dual identities as sex symbol and feminist icon and her own life as it relates to rape culture, loss, and trauma. We’ll be needing an accompanying playlist, stat.

University of Texas Press

University of Texas Press
fb
tw

Tap