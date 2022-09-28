October 2022’s Must-Read Book Releases

I've Had to Think Up a Way to Survive: On Trauma, Persistence, and Dolly Parton by Lynn Melnick - University of Texas Press, October 4

The Dolly Parton cultural obsession has reached new and always-deserving heights. Now, there’s a memoir told in and around the life, legacy, and lyrics of the icon. Lynn Melnick rearranges her life in the context of the great singer; when Melnick’s life fell apart, she flees to Dollywood. She draws parallels between Parton’s dual identities as sex symbol and feminist icon and her own life as it relates to rape culture, loss, and trauma. We’ll be needing an accompanying playlist, stat.