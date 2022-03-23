Sophia June
Olivia Rodrigo & Avril Lavigne Shared A Pop-Punk Moment At the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Two eras of pop-punk collided once again.

In a moment sure to satisfy the trend cycle gods, or any angsty girl between the ages of 15 and 35, the world’s two ranking pop-punk queens embraced at the iHeartRadio Music awards on Tuesday night. Avril Lavigne presented the Female Artist of the Year award to Olivia Rodrigo, and the two embraced onstage before Rodrigo thanked Avril in her speech.

Avril Lavigne was the world’s original princess of pop punk, channeling angst into songs about feeling misunderstand and having your loser skater boyfriend become famous against your will all the way back in 2002, a time when pop stars weren’t singing angry music.

