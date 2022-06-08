Your Pride 2022 Reading List: 14 Underrated Books by Queer Authors

Nevada: A Novel by Imogen Binnie - MCD x FSG Originals, June 7

Originally published in 2013, this out-of-print cult classic novel is getting republished just in time for Pride. Nevada follows Maria, a trans NYC punk rocker party girl who works at a used bookstore. When she and her girlfriend break up, she steals her girlfriend’s car and goes on a cross-country road trip where she meets James, who may also be trans, in a backwater Nevada town — putting her in the awkward position of being a trans role model who could help James or lead to his downfall.