Robert Pattinson Was High On Valium During His ‘Twilight’ Audition

He credits the pharmaceutical for snagging him the role.
As Robert Pattinson gears up his press tour for Batman, it’s always nice to revisit his humble beginnings as the Twilight franchise immortal, tortured soul Edward Cullen. Pattinson recently revealed some incredible facts surrounding his time as the vampire — including how he was high on Valium during his audition to how he was almost fired from the role. See all the Twilight secrets Pattinson shared, ahead.
When Pattinson was 21 years old, he was living on his agent’s couch, which is where he woke up the morning of his Twilight audition. He says he had recently developed an “absolute terror” of auditions.