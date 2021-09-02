Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

We were robbed of a reboot, but only in the name of genuine character development! Hilary Duff (reasonably) wanted Lizzie to be an adult living in a non-PG-rated-Brooklyn, but the Puritans at Disney refused, so Duff walked away. But that’s okay: Lizzie lives forever in iconic scenes throughout the show’s two seasons. Who can forget when she discovers rhythmic gymnastics, or she yells at her mom that she doesn’t want a bra, or when she kissed Aaron Carter? Team Olivia Rodrigo knows the value of the show; the “Brutal” music video is filled with looks taken straight out of Miranda’s closet. (Disney+)