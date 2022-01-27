Studio Ghibli To Open Theme Park In Japan Later This Year

Culture
Is it too soon to start looking at flights?
Adults who are still into Disney to the point where they voluntarily visit Anaheim without even a niece in tow, or God forbid, get hitched in front of Cinderella’s castle, get a deserved bad rep. But there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to visit a theme park. Now, an actually cool one is opening. Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio that brought us hand-drawn treasures like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving is opening a theme park in Japan on November 1.
The company’s official Twitter account announced Ghibli Park on Thursday, which is be on the side of the 2005 World’s Fair in Nagakute, around 90 miles east of Kyoto.