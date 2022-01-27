Studio Ghibli To Open Theme Park In Japan Later This Year

Adults who are still into Disney to the point where they voluntarily visit Anaheim without even a niece in tow, or God forbid, get hitched in front of Cinderella’s castle, get a deserved bad rep. But there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to visit a theme park. Now, an actually cool one is opening. Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation studio that brought us hand-drawn treasures like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving is opening a theme park in Japan on November 1.