All Your Succession Favorites Are Returning For Season 4

Our favorite family of out-of-touch billionaires will soon return, with all their sexual depravities, penchant for schemes, closed door meetings, and delusional PR campaigns. To no one’s surprise, Succession is coming back for a fourth season, after the seismic success of Season 3, which earned them a staggering 25 Emmy nominations — the most of any nominated show this year.

The series follows the billionaire Roy family, who control media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and their various power struggles within the company and the family. It’s dark comedy satire and high drama, like Shakespeare in the board room, only with helipads, yachts, backstabbing, Twitter followers, sexual abuse scandals, corporate whistleblowing, and public humiliation after humiliation. And it’s perfect! The end of Season 3 left Waystar Royco in a particularly tough spot, with tech CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) vigorously trying to take the company, and the Roy kids fighting for a piece of it — which culminated in a delicious twist of a season finale that we won’t dare to spoil.

Sadly, it will be some time before Season 4 of Succession, but in the meantime, here are some juicy details to get you ready.

Season 4 will continue the power struggle between the Roy family and Lukas Matsson

According to the official synopsis for the fourth season, which was released in June, the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) becomes more imminent.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed,” the summary continues. “A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Yes, Cousin Greg is coming back

Season 4 will include all the leads of the ensemble cast, including the entire Roy clan and their current and ex-love interests, plus scheming Tom, depraved Gerri, and beloved Waystar cronies like Frank, Karl, Hugo, Kerry, and Cyd Peach.

There will be nine additional returning castmembers

In what’s becoming a cast larger than the entire capacity of the executive suite at Waystar Royco, nine castmembers, outside of the core leads, are set to return: Arian Moayed as Kendall’s chaotic college friend and private equity investor Stewy; Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s patient and skeptical assistant Jess; Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall’s fellow media heiress and sometimes girlfriend Naomi Pierce; Hope Davis as another media heiress; and Cherry Jones as the matriarch of the Roy’s liberal media counterpart, the Pierce family.

The script was being finalized in May

It’s unclear when Succession Season 4 will air, but creator Jesse Armstrong told Digital Spy at the BAFTA TV Awards in May that the writers were almost finished with the script. “We're almost done with the writing for season four, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” he said. “They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show."