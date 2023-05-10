If Tokischa was at Formula 1, you know it’s a cultural event worth your attention. The Dominican rapper was among the many celebrities to attend the 2023 Grand Prix in Miami. But Tokischa didn’t stay sweating in the stands: She got to drive with Oracle Red Bull racing.

The autodrome is a fitting setting for the rapper, who’s enjoying an ascent to fame as fast as the rigs themselves. She’s smooched both Madonna and Rosalía. She’s called the Popola Presidente, or “p*ssy president,” for her affriming, orgasmic reggaeton bops. She’s dominating OnlyFans — and soon the whole world. And in Miami, she drove a race car and strut the grounds in a black corset and mesh pants with the swagger of a F1 driver.

Below, Tokischa shares her favorite moments from the 2023 Grand Prix in Miami, her new favorite addictive cocktail, and what she loves most about the 305.

Red Bull Content Pool

What surprised you most about F1? How easy and how much I enjoy driving the car. That was really surprising, because I don't usually drive, and I drove really fast.

Red Bull Content Pool

What was your favorite F1 outfit? I only went one day and I didn't like my outfit a lot, because I wore everything that I was not supposed to wear. I wore big ass boots. I wore a dress. I had a ponytail and when I was putting the [helmet] on, it ruined my hair. I had a lot of earrings, so it was not an F1 outfit. I looked cute though, but it was not the outfit for that.

Red Bull Content Pool

Outside of the races, what was the highlight of my weekend? Getting to meet A$AP Rocky, that was my highlight of the weekend. I met him at an after party. He was so charming and so nice.

Red Bull Content Pool

What do you love most about Miami? Definitely the weather, because everywhere outside Dominican Republic that I go to, is always cold at night and all that, so I love the weather in Miami. And I love that they have a lot of good food in Miami.

Red Bull Content Pool

What is your drink of choice this weekend? Well, this weekend I'm not drinking, because when I came back to DR, I learned how to do lychee martini. I took five of those with vodka and then I started drinking tequila. That next day I threw up like five times and my stomach is still recovering from that night. But definitely my favorite drink right now is lychee martini.

Red Bull Content Pool