If Tokischa was at Formula 1, you know it’s a cultural event worth your attention. The Dominican rapper was among the many celebrities to attend the 2023 Grand Prix in Miami. But Tokischa didn’t stay sweating in the stands: She got to drive with Oracle Red Bull racing.
The autodrome is a fitting setting for the rapper, who’s enjoying an ascent to fame as fast as the rigs themselves. She’s smooched both Madonna and Rosalía. She’s called the Popola Presidente, or “p*ssy president,” for her affriming, orgasmic reggaeton bops. She’s dominating OnlyFans — and soon the whole world. And in Miami, she drove a race car and strut the grounds in a black corset and mesh pants with the swagger of a F1 driver.
Below, Tokischa shares her favorite moments from the 2023 Grand Prix in Miami, her new favorite addictive cocktail, and what she loves most about the 305.