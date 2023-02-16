Uniqlo Celebrates Sofia Coppola’s Dreamiest Films In New Collaboration

Culture
Now you can wear your love for the auteur director right on your sleeve.
As the mastermind behind some of the most aesthetically notable, psychologically rich films of the last two decades, Sofia Coppola can do no wrong. Now, you can wear your love for the director right on your sleeve, thanks to her new collection with Uniqlo.
The Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection highlights some of Coppola’s more celebrated works, including Marie Antoinette and The Virgin Suicides (both starring the one and only Kirsten Dunst), Lost in Translation, Somewhere, and The Bling Ring, which celebrates its 10th year anniversary this year.