100+ Unique Baby Boy Names, Inspired By Musicians

Baby name trends are their own sort of measure for who’s hot at a certain time. Take “Noah.” The second most popular baby boy name in 2023 could rank up there for plenty of reasons. It’s a good, strong, short name. It has obvious Biblical call backs. But also, Noah Kahn was on top of the world in 2023. Sure, not all the new parents out there were big enough Kahn fans to name their child after the singer. But Kahn, the gentle singer songwriter, was everywhere and naming your baby boy Noah was a good bet.

Musicians are wonderful inspirations for your unique baby girl names. Whether it’s Noah or Tyler, Buddy or Khalid, the name stands above the person who made it famous — even though a little homage never hurt the confidence of your kid. After all, who wouldn’t be touched to know they’re named after the singer who wrote “lovely”?

Post (Post Malone)

Shawn (Shawn Mendes)

Ed (Ed Sheeran)

Khalid (Khalid)

Chance (Chance the Rapper)

Tyler (Tyler, The Creator)

Zayn (Zayn Malik)

Burna (Burna Boy)

Elvis (Elvis Presley)

Lennon (John Lennon)

Hendrix (Jimi Hendrix)

Bowie (David Bowie)

Freddie (Freddie Mercury)

Jagger (Mick Jagger)

Chuck (Chuck Berry)

Marley (Bob Marley)

Wonder (Stevie Wonder)

Cash (Johnny Cash)

Ziggy (David Bowie)

A certain Timothee is bringing back “Dylan.” Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Dylan (Bob Dylan)

Kurt (Kurt Cobain)

Miles (Miles Davis)

Ray (Ray Charles)

Beck (Beck)

Buddy (Buddy Holly)

Prince (Prince)

Otis (Otis Redding)

Alton (Alton Ellis)

Jimi (Jimi Hendrix)

Bono (Bono)

Quincy (Quincy Jones)

Vince (Vince Gill)

Ringo (Ringo Starr)

Luther (Luther Vandross)

Kendrick (Kendrick Lamar)

Elton (Elton John)

Zane (Zane Lowe)

Phil (Phil Collins)

Nash (Graham Nash)

Bert (Bert Jansch)

Charlie (Charlie Parker)

Glen (Glen Campbell)

Frank (Frank Sinatra)

Arlo (Arlo Guthrie)

Thom (Thom Yorke)

Clyde (Clyde McPhatter)

Axl (Axl Rose)

Anderson (Anderson .Paak)

“Jay” never went out of style. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jay (Jay-Z)

Elliott (Elliott Smith)

Woody (Woody Guthrie)

Bing (Bing Crosby)

Dizzy (Dizzy Gillespie)

Tito (Tito Puente)

Keith (Keith Richards)

Vincent (Vincent Van Gogh – inspired by his artistic influence)

Terry (Terry Kath)

Sid (Sid Vicious)

Jimmy (Jimmy Page)

Muddy (Muddy Waters)

Mason (Mason Williams)

Snoop (Snoop Dogg)

Wynton (Wynton Marsalis)

Frankie (Frankie Valli)

Jack (Jack White)

Iggy (Iggy Pop)

Marvin (Marvin Gaye)

Harry (Harry Styles)

Shane (Shane MacGowan)

Paco (Paco de Lucía)

Levon (Levon Helm)

Devon (Devon Allman)

Geddy (Geddy Lee)

Jerry (Jerry Garcia)

Vince (Vince Neil)

Chet (Chet Baker)

Travis (Travis Barker)

Marcos (Marcos Valle)

Maybe you’re more of a classic “Bruce” type? Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

Bruce (Bruce Springsteen)

Rory (Rory Gallagher)

Alfred (Alfred Schnittke)

Julian (Julian Casablancas)

Tommy (Tommy Lee)

Barry (Barry White)

Charlie (Charlie Watts)

Angus (Angus Young)

Jaco (Jaco Pastorius)

Nile (Nile Rodgers)