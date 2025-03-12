100+ Unique Baby Girl Names, Inspired By Musicians

Baby name trends are their own sort of measure for who’s hot at a certain time. Take “Olivia.” While we know that Olivia was 2023’s hottest baby girl name, the Social Security administration doesn’t ask why. We might have a clue. Sure, not all the new parents out there were big enough Olivia Rodrigo fans to name their child after the singer. But 2023 was a very, very big year for the singer. Olivia was in the air. Naming your child Olivia was paving the way for a confident, badass baby girl — maybe with some musical talent to boot.

Musicians are wonderful inspirations for your unique baby girl names. Whether it’s Olivia or Aretha, Billie or Joni, the name stands above the person who made it famous — even though a little homage never hurt the confidence of your kid. After all, who wouldn’t be touched to know they’re named after the singer who wrote “What Was I Made For?”

Billie (Billie Holiday, Billie Eilish)

Aretha (Aretha Franklin)

Joni (Joni Mitchell)

Ella (Ella Fitzgerald)

Sade (Sade Adu)

Diana (Diana Ross)

Marley (Rita Marley, Bob Marley)

Nina (Nina Simone)

Stevie forever. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stevie (Stevie Nicks)

Lana (Lana Del Rey)

Norah (Norah Jones)

Patsy (Patsy Cline)

Rae (Carly Rae Jepsen)

Cher (Cher)

Carole (Carole King)

Sia (Sia Furler)

Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon”)

Alanis (Alanis Morissette)

Selena (Selena Quintanilla, Selena Gomez)

Miley (Miley Cyrus)

Janis (Janis Joplin)

Tori (Tori Amos)

Emmy (Emmy Lou Harris)

Dusty (Dusty Springfield)

Celine (Celine Dion)

Britney (Britney Spears)

Fiona (Fiona Apple)

Dolly (Dolly Parton)

Brandy, anyone? Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

LeAnn (LeAnn Rimes)

Maggie (Maggie Rogers)

Janelle (Janelle Monáe)

Maren (Maren Morris)

Sheryl (Sheryl Crow)

Zara (Zara Larsson)

Hayley (Hayley Williams)

Kate (Kate Bush)

Sandy (Sandy Shaw)

Alicia (Alicia Keys)

Linda (Linda Ronstadt)

Jasmine (Jasmine Thompson)

Tegan (Tegan Quinn)

Angie (Angie Stone)

Etta (Etta James)

Zoe (Zoe Kravitz)

Marina (Marina and the Diamonds)

Vera (Vera Lynn)

Nancy (Nancy Sinatra)

Loretta (Loretta Lynn)

Brittney (Brittney Howard)

Sophie (Sophie Ellis-Bextor)

Indigo (Indigo Girls)

Jewel (Jewel)

Gloria (Gloria Estefan)

Yoko (Yoko Ono)

Patti (Patti Smith)

Halsey is a perfectly unique baby girl name (for now). NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Halsey (Halsey)

Demi (Demi Lovato)

Mandy (Mandy Moore)

Avril (Avril Lavigne)

Lorde (Lorde)

India (India.Arie)

Toni (Toni Braxton)

Maya (Maya Hawke)

Wynonna (Wynonna Judd)

Erykah (Erykah Badu)