Julia Fox has carved a space for herself in the world of movies, art, fashion, and unapologetic self-expression. Born in Milan and raised in New York City, Fox's raw energy and magnetic presence transcend the typical definitions of her role. Simply put, she's a force of nature.

Birthday: February 2, 1990

Childhood:Julia Fox was born in Milan, Italy and moved to New York City at age 6. She had an itinerant adolescence, moving from Italy to America and back a number of times. She has spoken in interviews about growing up in a working-class environment and a challenging upbringing that she says included bouts of homelessness.

9-5: Julia Fox is a multi-faceted artist. She started her career as a photographer and painter before transitioning to acting. Her breakout role came in Uncut Gems, where she played a supporting role that catapulted her into the spotlight. Since then, she has continued to pursue acting and modeling, appearing in films like PVT Chat and working with high-profile fashion brands. Julia has also been involved in fashion design and has made a name for herself as a style icon, known for her bold, avant-garde looks.

Julia’s Looks Gilbert Flores/SXSW Conference & Festivals/Getty Images Variety/Variety/Getty Images Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Social: Julia Fox’s Instagram showcases her fashion sense, personal projects, and so much more. Known for being raw, unfiltered, and bold (especially when it comes to fashion – see her campaign with Mac and her look for her 2024 British Fashion Awards), she is also known for her candid takes on various topics, including body image and her personal life.

Relationship Status: Julia Fox was famously in a brief romantic relationship with Kanye West in early 2022, which drew a lot of media attention. The relationship was highly publicized but ended after a few weeks. Since then, she has been more private about her romantic life, and as of now, her relationship status is not widely known.