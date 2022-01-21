Year of the Tiger 2022: Everything To Know

Astrology
Lunar New Year is on February 1, which welcomes in the Year of the Tiger. While 2020’s Year of the Rat and 2021’s Year of the Ox were generally, um, hard years for everyone, we’re hopeful about the Year of the Tiger, which is about risks and adventure. Read on to find out what else is in store for the Year of the Tiger.
The zodiac sign is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils and bravery. According to South China Morning Post, many Chinese children wear hats or shoes with tiger images for good luck.