Celebrities Wearing Vintage Is Influencing How We Shop, Says A New Report

Celebrities have been opting for vintage on the red carpet with increasing frequency, and as it turns out, their choices have an impact on how people shop. According to Lyst's 2020 Conscious Fashion Report, which looked into search data surrounding sustainability and conscious fashion between February 2019 and February 2020, online searches for vintage pieces went up after Taylor Swift and Jennifer Aniston were dressed in archival designer looks.

When Taylor Swift wore a vintage Chanel jacket on the January 2020 cover of British Vogue, her ensemble prompted a 74-percent increase in searches for the particular garment. Lyst also noted that Chanel is one of the top three most-wanted brands when it comes to vintage items.

Also in January was Jennifer Aniston's red carpet appearance at the 2020 SAG Awards where she wore a vintage Christian Dior dress by John Galliano. In the 48 hours following the ceremony, searches for vintage dresses were up 48 percent on Lyst.

In addition to Swift and Aniston, plenty of famous faces have been choosing vintage items for their red carpet appearances more than ever before: Maggie Rogers wore a 2013 Chanel gown for the 2020 Grammys, while Anya Taylor Joy wore a Bob Mackie gown from her stylist's archives to the premiere of her film Emma. The red carpet for the 2020 BAFTAs was focused on sustainability, with the academy urging guests to rewear items from their closet or choose vintage, while the 2020 Oscars saw eco-conscious dressing as one of its red carpet trends.

To read the rest of Lyst's 2020 Conscious Fashion Report, head over to its website now.