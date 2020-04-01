Designer Lingerie Is Spiking In Quarantine Online Shopping Searches

Now that most of the world has been stationed at home for at least a few weeks now, Lyst has gotten some perspective on what exactly people are wearing during their new quarantine lifestyle. The global fashion search platform launched its "Stay At Home" live fashion data blog, which calculates our online shopping searches on a weekly basis. On Wednesday, Lyst has learned that the most in-demand items at the moment are Gucci's all-over logo lingerie set and UGG's Scuffette slippers. The Converse x Fear of God's Chuck 70 sneaker was also one of Lyst's top pieces, too, since its anticipated drop took place over the last seven days.

There are clearly two kinds of people during this time of indoor living: those who are feeling sexy and wealthy (Gucci's lingerie set runs for $1,100) and those who prefer to roll out of bed and into a pair of UGGs. While I respect both perspectives, I'd love to speak to those copping designer lingerie right now, because the thought alone of doing that is very foreign to me and I love to learn.

"There are three schools of stay-at-home shoppers emerging: sporty, slouchy, and sexy. Last week, shoppers were looking for activewear for their workouts from home, and comfortable sweats for enjoying Netflix on the couch," said Katy Lubin, Lyst's Vice President of Communications, in an official statement. "But in the last few days we've seen a spike in searches for lingerie, specifically lacy, 'barely-there' pieces from brands including Gucci, Bluebella, and Agent Provocateur. This suggests shoppers are either making the most of their intimate moments in isolation, or they're (un)dressing in style to spice up those Zoom calls."

While I can't recommend hopping on your work Zoom calls in Agent Provocateur, it would make for excellent work-from-home chatter.