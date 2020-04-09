Milk Makeup Is Donating All Proceeds To New Yorkers Impacted By COVID-19

If you've been eyeing something new from Milk Makeup, you may want to mark your calendars for a Friday, April 10 shopping day. For one day only, Milk Makeup is donating the entirety of its proceeds to the New York City COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. Collaborating with the Wu-Tang Clan for the day of charity, the beauty brand will also provide free skincare products to hospital workers throughout New York City.

Mazdack Rassi, Milk Makeup and Studios co-founder, explained the intentions behind the Friday event in an Instagram post, writing, "This city means everything us. We want to be the epicenter of creativity and expression - Not this Pandemic. Ever since we started our studios here NYC 23 years ago - we've constantly praised our roots: downtown New York City and the incredible, eclectic, ever-evolving community that comes with it. Now, it's time to give back."

Milk had collaborated with the Wu-Tang Clan in the past, releasing a set of limited edition lipsticks. As part of Friday's collaborative day of charity, customers that spend more than $55 will receive a free "Flow" lipstick, Hypebaereports; the remaining lipstick colors have sold out. If you're in need of assistance reaching that $55 goal, it might be worth adding Milk's newly released melatonin skincare items to your cart.

In recent weeks, other beauty brands have joined Milk Makeup in helping those affected by COVID-19. While some retailers are using their facilities to produce hand sanitizer, others have formed BeautyUnited, a collation of beauty brands that will work to securing funding and items needed by healthcare workers. For those also wishing to give back, there are additional donation resources available on the BeautyUnited website.

See Milk Makeup's Instagram statement announcing the charitable event, below.