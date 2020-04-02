Milk Makeup's Latest Launch Goes To Work On Your Skin While You Sleep

Before your drift off into a land filled with sweet beauty dreams, Milk Makeup wants to go to work on your skin, For its latest launch, Milk Makeup unveiled two products containing topical melatonin. The beneficial skincare ingredient is the star of Milk's new overnight line, and for those of you eager to truly live out the definition of beauty sleep, these two items might become your new go-to.

Launched on April 1, the new melatonin family includes an Overnight Lip Mask ($22) and an Overnight Serum ($36). Packaged in lavender bottles, both products feature the inclusion of a topical melatonin serum that's made to work overnight.

When applied before bed, the Lip Mask — which includes a berry blend of goji, acai, blueberry, and blackberry, along with Hyaluronic acid, lavender and chamomile oil, and Persian silk tree extract —will plump, refresh, and hydrate lips. The mask goes on clear, and should be applied to clean, dry lips.

As for its sister product, the Overnight Serum, it can also be applied before bed. Featuring the same ingredients as the Lip Mask, the serum is applied directly to the face, and can be patted into the skin with your fingertips. To get the most from your serum use, apply after cleansing and before moisturizing. As an added beauty bonus, the serum is suitable for all skin types. In true Milk Makeup fashion, the products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Based on its recent launches, it's clear that Milk Makeup is certainly getting serious about skincare offerings. Back in February, the brand launched its first ever cleanser and a moisturizer. At the time, the brand attributed the launch to community feedback, noting that many consumers were in need of sensitive skincare products.

Get all of the details on the new overnight products and best application methods in a video from Milk Makeup, below.