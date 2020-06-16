Chloe x Halle’s Best Beauty Looks Are Full Of Artful Locs, Dewy Skin, & Bold Lips

With the release of their new album, Ungodly Hour, the sky is officially the limit for Chloe x Halle. Once (and still) backed by Beyoncé, the sister duo went viral in 2015, and since then, their popularity has only grown. And along with their many talents, the pair are also serious style icons, with the Chloe x Halle beauty evolution chronicling their rise.

From a matching pink eyeshadow moment to experiments in brightly colored lipstick, ahead, click through some of the best moments from Chloe x Halle's beauty evolution.