After months of staying home, our party plans — no matter what they may entail, from all-day BBQs to all-night ragers or simply just laying low with a close group of friends — still remain up in the air. But one thing is clear: We're all craving a big night out, especially with the ones we love most. So, we asked some of our favorite stylish people about what their ideal night would be — once all of *this* is over.

Read on to find out who's dreaming to go out and, most importantly, what they plan on wearing. They dressed up in their best 'fits at home and filled us in on what they're up to now. If you're feeling inspired, we have details on where to shop their looks, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.