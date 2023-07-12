Ariana Greenblatt Gets Ready For the 'Barbie' World Premiere

We did it. In just over a week, the wait for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will finally be over as this year’s most anticipated movie hits theaters July 21st. Only adding to the excitement of the Margot Robbie-starring film has been the movie’s press tour, which officially took off (in pink, naturally) on Sunday night with the world premiere in Los Angeles.

Walking the carpet alongside stars Robbie and Ryan Gosling, among others, was Ariana Greenblatt, the film’s youngest star, who appears in the film as an angsty tween foil to Robbie’s sunny optimism. Here, Greenblatt takes NYLON behind the scenes as she gets ready for the pink carpet.