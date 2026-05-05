At Miami Race Week, The Cool Kids Pulled Up To NYLON's Pit Stop

Where were all the it girls during Miami F1 weekend? Partying with us.

Presented by MINI USA, NYLON hit Miami Race Week at full throttle with a two-night residency at Mary Lou’s, the neon-and-animal-print soaked hotspot tucked inside the W Miami. With ample photo ops, custom cocktails, race-night bites, and luxe giveaways, it was basically the cool kid’s ultimate pit stop.

Things kicked off on Friday, April 30 with a NYLON members-only dinner, then opened to a packed house of dancing and mingling through May 1. Familiar faces like Haley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, and Alix Earle grooved to high-energy DJ sets from the turntables of Disco Dom and LP Giobbi.

Guests made their entrance down an alley of statement vehicles courtesy of MINI USA. Bringing the British racing heritage stateside, MINI ambassadors were on hand to show off the bells and whistles of three sleek rides: the Countryman JCW in Chili Red and a pair of 2-Door Cooper JCW models. Inside, guests enjoyed a tire-inspired donut drop from The MINI Driver, chrome cartons of fries, and MINI-branded racing jackets that quickly became the night’s must-grab merch.

Continuing the race-ready theme, Bio-Oil leaned into the vroom, vroom fantasy, reimagining the classic “fill station” as a touch-up spot. Ambassadors in full racing gear doled out curated “tune-up” bags of the Bio-Oil skincare products, packed with almost as many powerful plant oils, vitamins, and skin-loving ingredients as a race car is with horsepower. How’s that for an oil change?

GHOST® Energy kept the vibes high and the conversation loose for our NYLON members-only happy hour, as well as the main event. As the dance floor heated up, guests kept cool with personal mini fans, the Limited Edition Justin Bieber Shark ChillPill with SKYLRK.

Keep scrolling for a insider’s look into everything you missed from race week’s hottest ticket.

Patty Rodriguez

Patty Rodriguez

Welcoming our guests was a trio of MINIs: the Countryman JCW in Chili Red with a Black Roof, and a duo of 2-Door Cooper JCWs — one in Melting Silver, one in Midnight Black, both with Red Roofs Patty Rodriguez

Patty Rodriguez

Dax Tamarago

Patty Rodriguez

Haley Kiyoko Diana Zapata/ BFA

Becca Tilley and Haley Kiyoko Diana Zapata/ BFA

Diana Zapata/ BFA

Dax Tamarago

Diana Zapata/ BFA

Patty Rodriguez

NYLON x MINI racing jackets were perfect OOTD fodder. Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Patty Rodriguez

Carter Gregory, Sally Carden, Alix Earle Diana Zapata/ BFA

The MINI Driver pulled up with a midnight donut drop to fuel the party. Patty Rodriguez

Diana Zapata/ BFA

Diana Zapata/BFA

The Bio-Oil pit crew kept the machine well-oiled. Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Diana Zapata/ BFA

GHOST® Energy cocktails turned the party. Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Dax Tamarago

Diana Zapata/ BFA

Dax Tamarago

Staying cool while looking hot, courtesy of the Ninja Shark ChillPill with SKYLRK. Dax Tamarago