The 80th Golden Globe Awards were held by a new and improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Tuesday night, in an evening of celebrating the best television and films of the year, with nominations for pop culture big leaguers like The White Lotus, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Wednesday, and Rihanna. Celebrities were also hitting the red carpet in style, conveying an easy glamour and whimsy — from Eddie Redmayne’s Valentino rosette to an unexpected Gucci turn from Michelle Williams. Here, our best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.